California OK'd aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers

FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows Scott Peterson. A California prosecutor says someone has filed an unemployment claim in the name of convicted murderer Peterson. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said it is one of at least 35,000 unemployment claims made on behalf of prison inmates between March and August 2020. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)