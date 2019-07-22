Manchester concert bombing suspect kept in custody

Undated photo issued Wednesday July 17, 2019, by Force for Deterrence in Libya, showing Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi. British police said Wednesday that Hashem Abedi, a key suspect in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people, has been arrested at a London airport after being extradited from Libya. (Force for Deterrence in Libya via AP)