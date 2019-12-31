Sharon Stone's dating profile restored after being blocked

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, actress Sharon Stone poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bumble said Monday, Dec. 30, it has restored the profile of Stone after she was "mistakenly" blocked from interacting on the dating app. A Bumble spokesperson said in a statement that the company apologized for the confusion. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)