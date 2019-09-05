Sudan PM names first Cabinet since removal of al-Bashir

FILE - In this April 12, 2019 file photo, demonstrators rally in Sudan's capital, Khartoum. For the first time in three decades, Sudan has charted a path out of military rule following the formation of a power-sharing government by the pro-democracy movement and the generals who overthrew longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. But the fragile transition will be tested as leaders confront a daunting array of challenges. (AP Photo, File)