Saudi Arabia's King Salman admitted to hospital for tests

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Saudi King Salman chairs the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been admitted to a hospital in the capital, Riyadh, for medical tests due to inflammation of the gallbladder, the kingdom’s Royal Court said Monday, July 20, 2020 in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)