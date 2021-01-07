Iowa governor, aides appear in PR video for no-bid vendor

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Reynolds and four top Iowa officials cooperated in making a marketing video for a company that has received no-bid contracts during the state's coronavirus response. The arrangement between the state and Utah-based Domo Inc. has raised allegations of favoritism and improper use of public resources. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)