Jerry Lawson, leader of a cappella Persuasions, dies at 75

This undated photo provided by Stacie Huckeba via Rip Rense shows Jerry Lawson, for four decades the lead singer of cult favorite a cappella group the Persuasions. Longtime friend Rense says Lawson died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Phoenix after a long illness. He was 75. Lawson's smooth baritone led the eclectic sextet revered as the "The Kings of a Cappella" by their small but devoted fan base that included Frank Zappa and Rod Stewart. (Stacie Huckeba via AP)