Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural

Workers install no-scale fencing around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration was already going to be scaled back, but after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, ransacking the building and triggering chaos that stretched all the way to the Senate floor, questions began to arise about whether having a presidential ceremony on the steps of the same building could also pose serous security risk. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)