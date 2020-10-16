Kyrgyzstan's prime minister becomes acting president

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov walks holding a text of his resignation prior to addressing the Kyrgyzstan Parliament during the transfer of power to Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation, after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)