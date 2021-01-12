California lifts stay-home order for Sacramento region

This photo from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows workers putting bodies into a refrigerated trailer at the offices of the Los Angeles County Coroner in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 8, 2020. California's coronavirus catastrophe reached a staggering new level Monday, Jan. 11, as Johns Hopkins University reported the nation's most populous state has recorded more than 30,000 deaths since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)