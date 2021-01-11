India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

FILE- In this Dec. 26, 2017 file photo, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, left, and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, pose for the photographers during their wedding reception in Mumbai, India. Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s men’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.” (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File)