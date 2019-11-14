Powerful hard-liner: Iran should stop honouring nuclear deal

In this Nov. 9, 2019, photo, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, a prominent member of Iran's powerful Guardian Council, speaks in an interview with The Associated Press, in Tehran, Iran. A prominent member of Iran’s powerful Guardian Council has told The Associated Press that the Islamic Republic should stop honoring the terms of its collapsing 2015 nuclear deal with world powers amid tensions with the U.S. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)