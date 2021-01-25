Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, the Trump International Hotel, is shown in Washington. A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel. The lawsuit brought by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia claims Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)