Woman gets 15 days for throwing cup at Florida congressman

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Amanda Kondrat'yev, the woman accused of throwing a sports drink at U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in June outside a town hall meeting, arrives at Winston Arnow Federal Court House in Pensacola, Fla. Kondrat'yev has been sentenced to 15 days in federal custody for throwing the sports drink at Gaetz. (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP, File)