Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2009, file photo, Leslie West of Mountain performs during the Heroes of Woodstock concert at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y., marking the 40th anniversary of the original 1969 Woodstock concert. West, an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including “Mississippi Queen” with the popular band Mountain, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Palm Coast, Fla. He was 75. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)