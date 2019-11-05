Trump plugs son's book while accusing Bidens of self-dealing

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump, Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio. President Donald Trump has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of major ethical lapses and railed against Biden’s son for allegedly profiting off his father’s office. But on Nov. 4, Trump used his Twitter feed to publicize a new book by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., telling his 66.5 million followers that they should “Go order it today!” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)