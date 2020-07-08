With a satirical fictional memoir, Jim Carrey gets real

This image released by Knopf shows Dana Vachon, co-author of "Memoirs and Misinformation," with actor-comedian Jim Carrey. The book is the latest reinvention of the 58-year-old star of “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “The Mask,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “The Truman Show.” After veering into painting and political cartoons, it’s Carrey’s debut novel. (Jim Carrey/Knopf via AP)