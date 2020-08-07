Liberty U's Falwell takes leave after social media uproar

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., poses during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell Jr. apologized Monday, June 8, 2020 for a tweet that included a racist photo that appeared on Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page decades ago, saying his effort to make a political point had been offensive. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)