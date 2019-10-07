First lady calls for end of e-cigarette marketing to youth

First lady Melania Trump, center, and acting DEA Administrator Uttam Dhillon, center left, stands at a Red Ribbon Rally at the Drug Enforcement Agency in Arlington, Va., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Also pictured is Mika Camarena, third from right, the wife of former DEA agent Kiki Camarena who was killed in 1985 while on assignment in Mexico. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)