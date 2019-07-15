Meek Mill seeks new trial, judge after decade-long probation

FILE - This June 1, 2019, file photo shows Meek Mill performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Lawyers for Mill will ask an appeals court Tuesday, July 16, 2019, to overturn a 2008 drug and gun conviction that’s kept the Philadelphia rapper on probation for a decade. They say the city judge who oversees the case and sent him to prison in 2017 on a parole violation has a grudge against the performer. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)