Ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018 file photo, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leaves after appearing in a court in Lahore, Pakistan. A Pakistani court has ordered to let former prime minister Sharif to go abroad for treatment without submitting any bond. Sharif's lawyer, Ashtar Ausaf says Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 that Lahore High Court gives Sharif four weeks for treatment abroad extendable if he is not fully fit to travel back. AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)