Bars reopening in New Orleans. Will tourists come?

In this Friday, June 12, 2020 photo, stacks of signs for welcoming back patrons sit on the bar at Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The city is allowing bars to open – with limited capacity and without live music – on Saturday. Bars were among the businesses shut down in mid-March as coronavirus infections increased in New Orleans and Louisiana became a hot spot for the disease. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)