Celebrities to get drag makeovers in RuPaul's new VH1 series

FILE - This May 6, 2019 file photo shows RuPaul at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. RuPaul is giving a dozen celebrities the chance to get drag makeovers for charity and bragging rights. VH1 said Tuesday, Oct. 22, that “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race” will air as a limited series next year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)