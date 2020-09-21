Famed French actor Michael Lonsdale dies at 89

FILE - In this Feb.25, 2011 file photo , French actor Michael Lonsdale, awarded for the Supporting Actor, attends prior to the annual Cesar 36th Awards ceremony, in Paris. Michael Lonsdale, a French-British actor and giant of the silver screen and theatre in France, died on Monday, his agent said. From his role as villain in the 1979 James Bond film "Moonraker" to that of a monk in Algeria in "Of Gods and Men," Lonsdale worked, often in second roles, with top directors from Orson Wells to Spielberg. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)