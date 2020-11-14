Pakistan says it has evidence of India sponsoring attacks

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefs to media during a joint press conference with military spokesman regarding on going tension between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Pakistani and Indian troops clashed in disputed Kashmir, causing casualties and wounding more than 30 others on both sides, officials said. The fighting came amid increasing tension between the South Asian neighbors. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)