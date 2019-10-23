Woody Guthrie Center to honour rapper Chuck D

FILE - This Aug. 20, 2016 file photo shows Chuck D of the band Prophets of Rage performing during their "Make America Rage Again Tour" in Camden, N.J. Chuck D is this year’s winner of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate. Chuck D was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as part of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Public Enemy. He’ll be honored at a ceremony in Tulsa, Okla., on Nov. 16. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)