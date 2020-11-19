EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager speaks during a press conference regarding an antitrust case with Amazon, at EU headquarters in Brussels. The European Court of Auditors, which has examined the EU's enforcement of competition rules by big tech companies over the past decade said Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, that antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool FILE via AP)