Charlie Hebdo terror attack suspects go on trial in Paris

Dr. Patrick Pelloux, who arrived shortly after the shooting at satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, arrives at the courtroom for the opening of the 2015 attacks trial, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Paris. Thirteen men and a woman go on trial Wednesday over the 2015 attacks against a satirical newspaper and a kosher supermarket in Paris that marked the beginning of a wave of violence by the Islamic State group in Europe. Seventeen people and all three gunmen died during the three days of attacks in January 2015.(AP Photo/Francois Mori)