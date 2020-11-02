Turkey pulls 2 girls out of rubble three days after quake

A member of rescue services takes a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)