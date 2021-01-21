Virus scuttles Glastonbury Festival for second straight year

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2011 file photo, the crowd at Glastonbury Music Festival clap their hands above their heads as they watch Chipmunk on stage, Glastonbury, England. Britain’s Glastonbury music festival has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row, organizers Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis said Thursday Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)