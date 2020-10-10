India cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency

A homeless woman sleeps in front of closed ticket counters as local trains were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, at a local railway station in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. India's total coronavirus positive cases near 7 million with another 73,272 infections reported in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry on Saturday put the total positive caseload at 6.97 million, second to 7.66 million infections registered in the worst-hit United States. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)