Nearly 3 months after vote, Belarus protests still go strong

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020 file image made from video provided by the State TV and Radio Company of Belarus, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko greets riot police officers near the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting daily since the Aug. 9 presidential election. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has relied on massive arrests and intimidation tactics to hold on to power despite nearly three months of protests sparked by his re-election to a sixth term, but continuing protests have cast an unprecedented challenge to his 26-year rule. (State TV and Radio Company of Belarus via AP, File)