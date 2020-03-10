US starts troop pullout, seeks end to Afghan leaders' feud

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. Squabbling Afghan presidential rivals threatened to declare themselves president in dueling ceremonies Monday, March 9, 2020, throwing plans for intra-Afghan negotiations into chaos. The two candidates are also backed by warlords who also have a stake in who becomes president, complicating negotiations to break the stalemate being conducted by Washington's peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)