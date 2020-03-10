Glenn Greenwald writing book on Brazilian politics

FILE - In this July 30, 2019 file photo, award-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald listens to a question during a press conference before the start of a protest in his support in front of the headquarters of the Brazilian Press Association, known as ABI, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Greenwald is working on a book about his reporting on corruption in Brazilian politics that led to threats of retaliation from the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. The book is tentatively titled “You Can't Silence This” and is scheduled for 2021, Henry Holt and Company announced Tuesday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ricardo Borges, File)