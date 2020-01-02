Funeral set for mother, son killed in Louisiana plane crash

CORRECTS SPELLING TO CARLEY, INSTEAD OF CARLY - The New Orleans Pelicans pause during a moment of silence for Carley McCord, a sports journalist who was the in-game host for the Pelicans and who died in a plane crash Saturday, before the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU football offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, had just departed Lafayette, La., en route to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, where LSU was playing Oklahoma, when the plane crashed, killing five people. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)