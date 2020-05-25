UK's Johnson struggles to shift attention from aide's trip

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Sunday, May 24, 2020. The British government faced accusations of hypocrisy on Saturday after the revelation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser Cummings, traveled more than 250 miles (400 kms) to his parents' house during a nationwide lockdown while he was showing coronavirus symptoms. (Aaron Chown, PA via AP)