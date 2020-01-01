Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90

FILE - In this June 28, 2012, file photo, New York Yankees great Don Larsen reacts during a news conference announcing the auction of his 1956 perfect game uniform, in New York. Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory in 1956 for the New York Yankees when he threw a perfect game and only no-hitter in World Series history, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was 90. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)