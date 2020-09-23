Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

In this photo taken from a video published by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his instagram account, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks down stairs in a hospital in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital for suspected poisoning by a nerve agent, says on social media that he is recovering verbal and physical abilities despite despairing at first. (Navalny Instagram via AP)