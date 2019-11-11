Turkey starts returning IS fighters, deports US national

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks on the phone in Ankara, Turkey. A U.S. national who is a member of the Islamic State group has been deported home on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, a Turkish official said, and Interior Minister Soylu has said Turkey which holds about 1,200 foreign IS fighters in Turkish prisons, will start repatriating captured foreign IS fighters as of Monday.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)