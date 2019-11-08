No coalition troops hurt in rocket attack at Iraq base

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017 photo, U.S. Army soldiers stand outside their armored vehicle on a joint base with Iraqi army south of Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi security officials say 17 Katyusha rockets have hit an Iraqi air base south of the city of Mosul that houses American troops. The two officials say there are no immediate reports of casualties from the attack, which occurred on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)