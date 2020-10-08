Greek court to sentence former Golden Dawn lawmakers

Thousands of people gather for an anti-fascist protest outside a court in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The court has ruled the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organization, delivering landmark guilty verdicts in a politically charged five-year trial against dozens of defendants, including former lawmakers of what had become Greece's third largest party. The marathon trial had been assessing four cases rolled into one: the 2013 fatal stabbing of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, attacks on migrant fishermen in 2012, attacks on left-wing activists in 2013 and whether Golden Dawn was operating as a criminal organization.(AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)