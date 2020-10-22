Theater world to unite for get-out-the-vote event on Oct. 29

This combination photo shows director Stephen Daldry at the American Museum of Natural History's 2014 Museum Gala in New York on Nov. 20, 2014, actress-playwright Danai Gurira at the nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards In West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2019, and playwright Lynn Nottage at the 2017 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press day in New York on May 3, 2017. Daldry, Gurira and Nottage are spearheading a night of music and short monologues as part of a theatrically-led national get-out-the-vote effort. (AP Photo)