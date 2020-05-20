Body found on LA beach identified as WWE pro Shad Gaspard

FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Terminator Genisys" at the Dolby Theatre on in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department says a body found on Venice Beach early Wednesday, May 20, 2020 is that of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard. He went missing in the water while swimming with his son last weekend. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)