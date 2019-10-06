New York library exhibit to pay tribute to JD Salinger

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2010, file photo, copies of J.D. Salinger's classic novel "The Catcher in the Rye" as well as his volume of short stories called "Nine Stories" are seen at the Orange Public Library in Orange, Ohio. A photo of Salinger is at left. An upcoming exhibit at the New York Public Library will offer a look into the very private life of Salinger. From Oct. 18 to Jan 20, the library will show materials ranging from family photographs to letters to the original typescript for his classic "The Catcher in the Rye." The exhibit is called "J.D. Salinger" and was organized by the library in partnership with the author's widow, Colleen Salinger, and son, Matt Salinger. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)