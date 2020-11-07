California Republican Darrell Issa headed back to Congress

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2019, file photo, former Republican congressman Darrell Issa speaks during a news conference in El Cajon, Calif. Issa declared victory in his race to return to Congress, saying there are not enough votes left to count for Democratic opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar to overcome Issa's lead that has grown steadily since Election Day. Issa gave up his seat two years ago and then ran this year in the neighboring 50th District anchored in San Diego County. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)