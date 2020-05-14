Common's #WeMatterToo push urges jail releases amid virus

In this Aug. 2, 2018, photo, David Jassy, from left, front, a formerly incarcerated advocate, hip hop artist Common and Imagine Justice political advisor Michael Latt tour San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. They are joined by Aun Madison, rear from left, Common's assistant, Jessica Jackson co-founder and National Director of #CUT50, Alex Gudich the Deputy Director of #CUT50. Common and Imagine Justice has launched a campaign with dozens of advocacy and activist groups calling attention to the threat coronavirus poses on millions of people jailed or imprisoned in the U.S. (JT McGlockton/Imagine Justice via AP)