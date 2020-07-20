Juice WRLD's posthumous album dominates Billboard charts

This cover image released by Grade A/Interscope shows "Legends Never Die," a release by the late rapper Juice WRLD. The 21-track album set several records when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week. With 497,000 equivalent albums sold, based on digital sales and streams, “Legends Never Die" marks the biggest posthumous debut in 23 years since Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. posthumously released albums in 1997. (Grade A/Interscope via AP)