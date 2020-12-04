Six vice-presidents talk about job once considered invisible

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence acknowledge the crowd during the first stop of his post-election tour, in Cincinnati on Dec. 1, 2016. A new CNN Films documentary explores the role of the U.S. vice presidency, which in modern times has emerged into a more powerful position. Still, the film notes that a veep’s duties are all up to the president. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)