Report: Halladay on drugs, doing stunts when plane crashed

FILE - In this May 29, 2010, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay throws a pitch in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Florida Marlins in Miami. The Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher's No. 34 this season. The Phillies will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins. Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)