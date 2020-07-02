Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies

FILE - In this March 10, 1966 file photo, Hugh Downs hosts the "Today"show on NBC. Downs, a genial and near-constant presence on television from the 1950s through the 1990s, has died. His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 99. Downs was a host of the "Today" show on NBC, worked on the "Tonight" show when Jack Paar was in charge, and hosted the long-running game show "Concentration." (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal, File)